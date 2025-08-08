AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $54.52 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,515,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $646.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.05 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.98 and its 200-day moving average is $422.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

