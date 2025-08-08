Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,954 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,342,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,364,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

