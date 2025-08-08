Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $487,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,687 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

