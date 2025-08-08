Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

