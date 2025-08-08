Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9%

EMR opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.