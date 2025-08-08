Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4%

Salesforce stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,479 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,591 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

