Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

