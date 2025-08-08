Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

