Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 837 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $5,618,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

