Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $599,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $131.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

