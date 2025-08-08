Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 228 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

