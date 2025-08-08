Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 543,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,445,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 target price (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of REGN opened at $559.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.