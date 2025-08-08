Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 934 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
