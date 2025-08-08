National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $251,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.3%

Intuit stock opened at $761.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $769.33 and its 200 day moving average is $666.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

