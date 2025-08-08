Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,316,000 after purchasing an additional 951,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,528,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,464,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,736,000 after buying an additional 229,838 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.97.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.30 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

