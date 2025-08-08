Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VO opened at $284.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.76 and a 200 day moving average of $268.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.