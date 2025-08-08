Savvy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $313.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $222.51 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.82. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.