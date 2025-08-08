Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.8%

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

