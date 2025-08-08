Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $104.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.