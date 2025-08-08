LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $206.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

