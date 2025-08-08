Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $328,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

