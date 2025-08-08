AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 3,402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

