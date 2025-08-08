WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

