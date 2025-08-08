Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:WFC opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

