Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 190,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

