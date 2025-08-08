Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $560.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

