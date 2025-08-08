WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American International Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

