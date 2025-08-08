Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $92.80 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $92,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.