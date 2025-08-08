Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $94,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,067 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,625,000. Finally, XN LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

