Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 396,721 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $100,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 618,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 731,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,565 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE KMI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

