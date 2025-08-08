Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.80.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $514.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.