Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 15,257 Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,257 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Target by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,143 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

