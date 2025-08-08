Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,389,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after buying an additional 337,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 220,407 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

