CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Head to Head Review

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and SentinelOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 26.79 -$19.27 million ($0.69) -615.94 SentinelOne $821.46 million 6.75 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -12.63

Analyst Ratings

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 19 26 0 2.54 SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $461.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.72%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -4.17% 0.43% 0.17% SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

