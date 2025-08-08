CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $855.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $777.39 and its 200 day moving average is $703.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $903.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

