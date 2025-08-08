The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,875,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,582,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TRV opened at $265.40 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.63 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

