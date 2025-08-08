Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $258,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cigna Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,438,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.39 and its 200 day moving average is $311.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

