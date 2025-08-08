Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Micron Technology worth $273,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,712,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

