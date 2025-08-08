Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 212,253 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $141,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.