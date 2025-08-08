WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $587.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

