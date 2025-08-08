Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,956.80. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 909 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $113,625.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,729 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $269,761.65.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after buying an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after buying an additional 211,636 shares during the period.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

