Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE C opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

