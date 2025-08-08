Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,241 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

