Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $556.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $556,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

