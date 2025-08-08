NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

NYSE IBM opened at $249.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $187.00 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

