Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

