Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.041. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

