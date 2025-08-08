Macquarie Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $660.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $730.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.93.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 6.2%

HUBS stock opened at $462.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,009.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $444.25 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.