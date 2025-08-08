Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,198 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after buying an additional 519,105 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,095,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 target price (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

