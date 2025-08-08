CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.32.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

